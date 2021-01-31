Joel Embiid Throws Shade at Lakers' Anthony Davis

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid vowed to stop talking trash ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Although, for the most part, he stayed true to his promise, "Troel" Embiid has not given up on trash-talking entirely.

Recently, the big man hopped on a live stream while playing FIFA on the road. As the Sixers traveled to Indiana on Saturday, the Sixers star had lots of spare time sitting in his hotel room. So, he hopped on a live stream with Twitch streamer ChuBoi to answer some questions.

That led to Embiid throwing shade at a popular opponent of his. "What's more difficult, playing FUT Champs or guarding (Anthony Davis)?" Embiid was asked. After thinking about it for a second, Embiid shook his head and revealed his answer with a smirk. "Playing FUT Champs," he said.

No surprises here. As Embiid has been extremely vocal about wanting to be one of the NBA's best bigs, he has steadily talked down on his opponents. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is no exception.

Before, Embiid would battle Davis when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. And the Sixers star was always known to get the better of him. On Wednesday, Embiid had the opportunity to play against Davis as a member of the Lakers -- and the 76ers big man still impressed.

In 37 minutes of action, Embiid put up 28 points. He also collected five defensive rebounds and blocked two shots. On the other hand, Davis put up 23 points in 34 minutes of action.

Considering Embiid's Sixers won, his contributions were much more valuable on Wednesday. However, Davis has the ultimate response for Embiid's shade as he recently won a ring with the Lakers last season. Regardless of who has more bragging rights between the two, the trash-talking from Embiid makes the battle of Embiid and Davis much more interesting.

