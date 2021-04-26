Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Questionable Monday vs. Thunder

After a rough weekend in Milwaukee, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. Their next matchup will be Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Multiple Sixers still find themselves on the injury report ahead of this matchup. Joel Embiid and Furkan Korkmaz both remain questionable after missing Saturday's game.

Embiid is still battling shoulder sourness after Thursday's game against the Bucks, and Korkmaz is still healing a sprained ankle.

Tobias Harris has also appeared back on the injury report. He currently is listed as questionable due to right knee recovery. Harris took the floor in Saturday's blowout loss, scoring just nine points in 25 minutes of action.

Doc Rivers has had a tough balancing act this past week, but the road ahead should give them a break. After consecutive matchups against competitive teams, their next stretch is a much easier group of opponents.

With a lighter schedule coming up, it should allow the Sixers to get back to their winning ways and get closer to full health. Monday's matchup is a great opportunity to end their four-game losing streak.

At this point in the season, the Thunder are not looking to win games. They are looking to cement their spot atop the draft lottery odds, not the standings.

Getting into the playoffs healthy continues to be the main objective for the Sixers. This is a matchup where if someone is feeling 50/50, they should take the added rest.

While Embiid is still eyeing a potential MVP run, this is a game the Sixers should be able to win without his services. The night off allows him to rest his shoulder and gear up for a dominant stretch to close the regular season to build momentum for the postseason.

