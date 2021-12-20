Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Remain Questionable vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers were in a tough spot on Sunday. As the team learned they had two more players enter the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers knew they would be without Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Georges Niang, Jaden Springer, Ben Simmons, Paul Reed, Aaron Henry, and Myles Powell in their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

As all of those guys were guaranteed to miss Sunday's matchup, the Sixers also had three players listed as questionable. Joel Embiid's been dealing with ankle soreness. Tyrese Maxey has a quad contusion and Danny Green's hip is sore. While there was a chance some of those guys could play on Sunday, the NBA decided to postpone the matchup between the Sixers and the Pelicans.

With Sunday's game becoming their first postponement of the year, the Sixers looked to avoid two in a row as they are set to play the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Therefore, they recalled Paul Reed and transferred Aaron Henry and Myles Powell to the main roster. Also, the Sixers intend to sign the veteran guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract using the hardship extension.

The 76ers should have enough players to participate in Monday's game, but it's currently unclear whether some or all of their questionable players are good to go.

Some Starters Remain in Question

Joel Embiid's been dealing with several setbacks this year. Last week, rib soreness kept him off the floor against the Memphis Grizzlies. This week, a sore ankle, which he suffered last Wednesday against the Miami Heat, could force him to miss his 12th game this season if he's out on Monday.

As for Tyrese Maxey, a quad contusion forced him to miss Philly's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The good news is that Maxey practiced on Saturday. However, the bad news is that he was a limited participant during the session. Whether he'll make his return or not on Monday remains unclear.

Lastly, the Sixers added Danny Green to the injury report right before their matchup versus New Orleans was pushed back. Although Green's hamstring has caused him issues this year, his latest setback has to do with his hip, which was a common theme last season. While Green hasn't hinted at having too many physical limitations lately, his status for Monday's game remains in question.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.