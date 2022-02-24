Sixers' Josh Harris Makes Six-Figure Donation to Local Shelters

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris and Majorie Harris announce on Thursday they will make a significant six-figure donation to several homeless shelters around the Philadelphia area.

Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, and Youth Service, Inc. are among the shelters that will receive portions of the donation.

The Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission was founded in Philadelphia in 1878. They are the only shelter provider of three meals a day, every day of the year to anyone in need. Last year, they served over 123,000 meals and offered shelter to over 2,300 men.

Youth Service, Inc. is a non-profit organization that has provided immediate shelter and support services to Philadelphia's children, youth, and families for 70 years.

As for Project HOME, they are a Philly-based non-profit striving to empower adults, children, and families to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty.

According to a press release, the Harris's donations will go towards providing shelter, case management, and three meals per day for 500 men in emergency shelters.

The donations will also make food, shelter, and emergency funds available for youth experiencing housing insecurity, emergency childcare, direct case management services, and parenting education. Also, the funds will help provide shelter for homeless mothers and children, family counseling, personal recovery services, health care, and education.

Thursday's donation is just the latest act of giving back from the Sixers and their Co-Managing Partner. Just last year, 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid donated his All-Star winnings to the same three shelters.

The $100,000 he put up helped provide 15,000 meals, 4,000 essential clothing items, care, and treatment for 1,000 homeless people receiving COVID-19 vaccines and more. Josh and Majorie Harris matched Embiid's donations last year. They'll provide more this year as well.

