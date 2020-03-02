Sixers' Josh Richardson Enters NBA Concussion Protocol After Sunday's Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have another veteran star to add to their injury report. Heading into Sunday's game versus the title-contending Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers were already shorthanded as they were without Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Ten minutes into Sunday's game, and the team lost its starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson, as well. During the second quarter, Sixers' veteran reserve Alec Burks backed up and ended up colliding with his teammate, Richardson. After the contact, Richardson fell to the ground as he was visibly in pain.

And now it turns out he might've been dazed as well. After heading back to the locker room, the Sixers ruled Richardson out for the remainder of the game as he reportedly suffered a nose contusion after Burks ran into him.

Following the game, however, it was reported there's more to the injury. In addition to a nose contusion, Richardson has also suffered a concussion. Now, he will enter the NBA's concussion protocol for the time being.

According to The Athletic's Derek Bodner, Richardson will be re-evaluated on Monday to see where he's at with his injury. As of now, his status for Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers is up in the air.

While the Sixers did a decent job playing without Richardson for the remainder of Sunday's game, his contributions could've helped out a lot on both sides of the ball. His presence, or lack thereof, could play an important part in how the Sixers match up against the Lakers this week. Since the Sixers already know they won't have Simmons or Embiid in the starting lineup, losing Richardson surely wouldn't be ideal for a team that continues to struggle on the road.

