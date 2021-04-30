Sixers Plan to Keep Anthony Tolliver Around for NBA Playoff Run

Soon, Anthony Tolliver's second 10-Day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers will expire. As the NBA veteran's future in Philadelphia remained up in the air heading into the weekend, the Sixers reportedly plan to keep the veteran around for a little while longer.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers intend to sign Tolliver to a contract for the remainder of the year once his second 10-Day contract expires this weekend.

A few weeks back, when the deadline for the buyout market was approaching, many expected the Sixers to bring in a new veteran or two after a quiet trade deadline. Although the Sixers were involved in several notable rumors before the trade deadline approached, Daryl Morey and the front office only acquired two new players.

First, the Sixers got a valuable backup point guard in George Hill. In order to complete the three-team deal to land Hill, the 76ers also took Ignas Brazdeikis off of the New York Knicks' hands. At first, it seemed the Sixers intended to keep the former Michigan product, but shortly after Brazdeikis joined the team, Philly waived him.

Once a roster spot opened up, many believed the Sixers were bound to add another veteran for the eventual playoff run starting next month. That veteran would become Anthony Tolliver, who last played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season.

Although Tolliver wasn't guaranteed to find himself taking over minutes at power forward behind Tobias Harris in the key rotation, he was an excellent addition to the locker room as he embraces being a teacher and a mentor to young Sixers. Tolliver's chances of cracking Philly's playoff rotation are slim, but his veteran presence is worth keeping around for the rest of the year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.