Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Makes Critical Move Ahead of Free Agency
With free agency approaching, Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre has made a critical career move.
On Wednesday, Creative Artists Agency’s basketball division announced the acquisition of Oubre.
Nearly two months after Oubre confirmed he was representing himself following the Sixers’ first-round playoff exit, the veteran joins an agency to help him with his upcoming decision regarding his future.
For the second summer in a row, Oubre will entertain offers from teams in free agency. Last year, the veteran wrapped up a run with the Charlotte Hornets. When free agency approached, Oubre was shockingly left out of the first wave of signings.
He would later note that was his personal decision. Taking time off to regroup, Oubre was willing to wait to sign with a team as he searched for the right situation. The Sixers attempted to sign Oubre on multiple occasions and were successful weeks leading up to training camp.
At the time, Oubre was viewed as a great value signing for the Sixers, as he went to Philly on a one-year contract, playing for the veteran’s minimum salary. It didn’t take long for the Sixers to realize they landed a steal in free agency.
In 68 games, Oubre averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists. He even started in 52 games, after initially being viewed as a reserve. In the playoffs, Oubre produced 13 points per game while shooting 39 percent from deep on four attempts per outing.
Last year’s deal with the Sixers was an opportunity for Oubre to bet on himself ahead of the 2024 free agency period. After a successful run personally, Oubre has an opportunity to garner some notable offers this summer.
The last time Oubre inked a multi-year deal, he collected $25 million over two seasons with the Hornets. During the previous season, he averaged 15 points and six rebounds. After producing similar stats on a playoff contender in 2023-2024, Oubre once again proved he deserves a decent payday.
There is mutual interest in a reunion between Oubre and the Sixers, but Philly would be entering a competitive market to retain the veteran wing’s services.