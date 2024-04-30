All 76ers

Sixers vs. Knicks Odds & Prediction for Game 5 of 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will battle it out for Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday.

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looses / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It’s do or die time for the Philadelphia 76ers in New York on Tuesday night.

Although the Sixers hoped to sweep their homestand and tie the series at two before heading back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5, the Knicks out-hustled the Sixers to a critical Game 4 victory to take a 3-1 series lead.

For the first time since 2020, the Sixers are in danger of exiting the playoffs in the first round. The last time that happened, they were swept by the Boston Celtics. While they managed to take a game from the Knicks this year, a loss on Tuesday would be viewed as the NBA’s gentleman’s sweep.

Following a heavyweight battle in Game 4, the Sixers expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back and keep the series alive this week. Unfortunately for them, they are entering a hostile environment in New York, playing against the Knicks and their passionate crowd at MSG.

A win on the road for the Sixers would force a Game 6, which would take place on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. A loss would generate a disappointing end to the season for the Sixers, as it would allow the Knicks to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is fouled by / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Game 5

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Time: 7 PM ET.

Location: Madison Square Garden

Game Odds

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +135, NYK -175

Total O/U: 202.5

Recent History

The battle between the Sixers and the Knicks this season has been quite lopsided in favor of the Eastern Conference’s second-seeded squad.

During the regular season, the two division rivals met four times. The Sixers managed to come out on top just once. Fortunately for them, that lone regular-season victory occurred on the road at MSG, proving the Sixers can steal one at The Garden.

But overall, the Sixers’ history against the Knicks doesn’t look great this year. Even with Joel Embiid on the floor, the Sixers are struggling to take advantage. In five games against the Knicks this year, the Embiid-led Sixers have just one win, which occurred in Game 3, when Embiid had to drop 50 points to bring his team out on top.

  • Sixers are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games
  • The total has gone over in 10 of the Sixers’ last 15 games
  • Sixers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road
  • Knicks are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games
  • The total has gone over in 13 of the Knicks’ last 16 games

Sixers vs. Knicks Game 5 Prediction

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Moneyline: NYK -175

Total O/U: UNDER 202.5

