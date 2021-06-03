Sixers Knock Wizards Out of Playoffs, Advance to Round 2

The Philadelphia 76ers came into Game 5 on Wednesday night shorthanded. As their starting center Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury early on during Game 4 on Monday, the Sixers knew they had to come in and step up at home.

Holding the Wizards to just 18 points in the final quarter, the Sixers put up 26 points of their own, closing out the night with a dominant 129-112 victory over Washington. With that victory, the Sixers ended the Wizards season by winning their first-round series in five games.

Now, Philly heads to the second round of the playoffs for the third time in four years. Shortly after their victory against Washington, the Sixers found out they will play the Atlanta Hawks, who defeated the New York Knicks for the fourth time in five games. The Sixers and the Hawks will meet for Game 1 on Sunday.

At first, Philly had a hard time adjusting to life without Joel Embiid again. As the Wizards played like a team desperate to stay alive, they stayed out in front of the Sixers most of the first quarter before Philly tied it up at 29 towards the end.

By the time the second quarter came around, the Sixers had found a way to get out in front and get ahead. Sixers veteran Tobias Harris put up 11 points in six minutes to help the Sixers outscore the Wizards 36-34, so they could secure a two-point lead before heading into halftime.

Although Washington put up a good fight in the first half, the Sixers came out in the second half looking much better. Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry set the tone as he started heating up, going 4-for-5 from the field, collecting 12 points.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris totaled for 12 points themselves as the Sixers acquired a nine-point lead heading into the final quarter. At that point, Philly had all of the momentum on their side and mostly cruised to close it out.