Report: Sixers 'Likely' to Trade First-Round Pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Will Daryl Morey hold onto the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round selection on Thursday night? The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations couldn't say for sure last month. He left the door open for all opportunities when asked about it, hinting they could trade up, back, or out of the first round entirely.

Considering Morey's history of trading first-round selections for veteran pieces to help increase a contending team's chances for the upcoming season, it seems like it would be best for the Sixers to use their 28th pick to snag a veteran that could crack Philly's rotation right away.

According to a report from The Bucks County Courier Times' Tom Moore, it's becoming more likely the Sixers move on from the pick rather than select with it when they're on the clock with the 28th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

"[The Sixers] are more likely to trade the No. 28 pick in Thursday night's draft than they were a few weeks ago," Moore wrote via Twitter on Tuesday. "They apparently have been getting some solid offers for their late first-round selection."

While all eyes remain on the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia, the chances of the three-time All-Star getting moved before or on draft night are quite slim. As Simmons' value remains at its lowest since he entered the league, and teams continue to low-ball, the Sixers remain confident they can land another star in a Simmons-centric package. Still, it's going to take some patience before a deal gets made.

Therefore, Simmons trade talks will likely be on the back-burner temporarily as Morey and Philly's front office field calls for the 28th pick ahead of Thursday night. Anything can happen over the next 48 hours, but don't be surprised the see the Sixers wheeling and dealing during the big event.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.