Sixers List Joel Embiid as Questionable Heading Into Nets Matchup

The Sixers already know they'll be shorthanded on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets. With backup point guards Shake Milton and Grant Riller dealing with lower-body injuries, they've been ruled out as early as Thursday night.

Then there's the Ben Simmons saga that hasn't had a dull moment since the three-time All-Star returned to the practice court on Sunday. After getting kicked out of practice on Tuesday and issued a one-game suspension, Simmons missed the Sixers' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Now, he's doubtful for Friday's game as Simmons, and the Sixers have yet to figure out where they go from here since the guard remains disgruntled and interested in getting traded. Outside of the point guard position, though, the Sixers could be without their star center on Friday night as Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report as questionable due to knee soreness.

During Wednesday's matchup, Embiid was spotted rubbing his knee early on in the game as it was clearly bothering him. Although he appeared uncomfortable, Embiid remained on the court and played in three quarters before Sixers head coach Doc Rivers kept him on the bench for the rest of the game as Philly took care of business.

In total, Joel Embiid appeared on the court for 25 minutes on Wednesday. He took 17 shots and scored a team-high of 22 points. It wasn't his most dominant performance, but Embiid had himself a solid outing as he was dealing with a sore knee.

The Sixers got the day off on Thursday, so the big man didn't have to practice. Judging based on recent history, Embiid will likely get the opportunity to go through a Friday morning shootaround and pregame warmups to see how he feels before the team decides on his status in the home opener against the Nets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.