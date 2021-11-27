Sixers List Harris as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been dealing with another setback lately. After missing six straight games due to his battle with COVID-19, Harris returned to the court on November 11 to face the Toronto Raptors.

For the next five games since his return, Harris didn't see his playing time have any limits as he averaged about 33 minutes on the floor. Unfortunately, Harris hasn't seen the court since after leaving last Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers late in the fourth quarter.

With roughly two minutes left to go in last Saturday's game, Harris returned to the Sixers' locker room early to get his hip checked out. Considering the game was nearly over, he didn't have enough time to return to the floor as the Sixers closed out the matchup with a loss.

Leading up to the following game against the Sacramento Kings, Harris was questionable. According to the Sixers' injury report, the veteran forward was dealing with hip soreness. It was reported on Monday afternoon that Harris was on pace to miss the matchup in Sacramento. Eventually, the Sixers made it official by ruling him out roughly an hour before tip-off.

Then on Wednesday, the trend continued. As the Sixers geared up to face the Golden State Warriors on the road, Harris was questionable. Although the Sixers held out hope that he would join Danny Green and Seth Curry in returning to the Sixers' rotation, Harris was ultimately ruled out close to game time.

Although he got the last two days off, Harris remains questionable leading up to Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Having a couple of days off should help Harris and increase his chances of returning. However, his playing status will likely come down to how he feels during pregame warmups.

The Sixers and the Timberwolves are set to tip-off at 6 PM EST. on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.