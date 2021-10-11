Sixers Lose Another Ball Handler Ahead of Nets Matchup

    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers Lose Another Ball Handler in Tyrese Maxey Ahead of Nets Matchup
    Publish date:

    Sixers Lose Another Ball Handler in Tyrese Maxey Ahead of Nets Matchup

    Author:

    The Sixers will be extremely shorthanded at the point guard position on Monday night when they face the Brooklyn Nets for the third preseason game of the year. According to the team's injury report, Philadelphia will now be without second-year guard Tyrese Maxey against the Nets.

    Per the report, Maxey's dealing with an injury described as left adductor tightness. Maxey certainly isn't the only Sixer to find himself ruled out ahead of Monday's game. In fact, the young guard joins a long list of players who won't play versus the Nets.

    As expected, two-way guard Grant Riller won't be on the court. After appearing in his first preseason matchup of the year, Riller went down with a knee injury, which was diagnosed as a torn meniscus. The second-year guard is expected to be re-evaluated in a week after sitting out for the last seven days.

    The Sixers' other point guard Shake Milton will also miss Monday's matchup. Leading up to Sunday afternoon's practice, Milton was healthy and expected to play against Brooklyn. Unfortunately, he stepped on his teammate's foot in practice and ended up rolling his ankle. Now, he's dealing with a sprain and is undergoing evaluation.

    Leading up to Philly's second preseason game this past Thursday, Matisse Thybulle was questionable as he dealt with shoulder soreness. After getting evaluated, the Sixers ruled Thybulle out for the next week, leaving him out of the lineup on Monday.

    As for the two starters Tobias Harris and Seth Curry, they'll also be out on Monday night. Harris, who has been dealing with knee soreness, will get some more time off due to precautionary reasons. Curry, on the other hand, is getting a rest night after appearing in the first two preseason matchups

    With Maxey among the handful of players not expected to play on Monday night, that leaves the 76ers without any primary ball-handler on their roster available. Therefore, we can expect to see some unexpected rotations on Monday night.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_16909706_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Lose Another Ball Handler Ahead of Nets Matchup

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15741283_168388689_lowres (4)
    News

    Curry, Harris Will Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15511130_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    NBA Rumors: Possibility of Simmons Returning to Sixers Has Increased

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15588626_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Rivers Offers Injury Update on Thybulle Ahead of Nets Matchup

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16213872_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Kyrie Irving Won't Make Preseason Debut vs. Sixers on Monday

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16909704_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Reveals Milton Rolled His Ankle in Practice on Sunday

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_15772416_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Assesses 76ers' PG Battle Between Shake Milton, Tyrese Maxey

    Oct 10, 2021
    USATSI_15738054_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers 'Unmoved' by Brogdon, LeVert in Ben Simmons Trade Talks

    Oct 9, 2021