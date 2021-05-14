Sports Illustrated home
Sixers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Friday

Author:
Publish date:

After going on a tremendous eight-game win streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have now found themselves in a bit of a rut. On Tuesday night, the Sixers had an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Although it seemed they were well on their way to making it happen in the first half, the Sixers fell short in the end as they took on a 103-94 loss to the Pacers, which snapped the win streak.

On Thursday, the Sixers returned to the floor to face the Miami Heat. Once again, Philly failed to lock up the top seed as the Heat dominated from the jump and took on a 106-94 victory over the 76ers putting the Sixers into a 0-2 hole this week.

Following Thursday's loss, the Sixers flew back home so they could prepare for a quick turnaround. On Friday, the Sixers will host the Orlando Magic for the first matchup of a two-game series. The first time the Sixers played the Magic was on New Year's Eve.

At the time, the Magic looked much different than how they'll look on Friday night due to injuries and trades. With a 21-49 record, Orlando should be a cakewalk for the Sixers. But as we've learned throughout the year, the Sixers cannot and should not play down to any of their opponents -- especially when they need another victory to lock in the top seed.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers compete with the Magic? Here's everything you need to know! 

Game Information

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch 

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Magic TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Magic Listen: 96.9 The Game

76ers Stream: Click Here

Magic Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -13.5

Moneyline: PHI -1200, ORL +750

O/U: 215

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel

