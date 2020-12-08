Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Dealing With Ankle Injury

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their fair share of setbacks. Following the second training camp session on Monday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers revealed the team has only had 13 participants in practice over the last two days.

Now, that's not an indication that everybody who is absent is dealing with an injury, but there were quite a few unfortunate setbacks as of late. On Sunday, Sixers veteran forward Mike Scott was reportedly dealing with a COVID-19 related setback.

The rookie first-round pick Tyrese Maxey was in the same boat. Fortunately, both players were cleared to participate in non-contact drills on Tuesday and are expected to be back in full action on Wednesday.

As for second-year guard Matisse Thybulle, he's the unlucky player who is currently battling a lower-body injury. According to the Sixers' injury report, Thybulle has been a limited participant in the team's group workouts as he's dealing with a left ankle sprain.

At the moment, the Sixers do not have a timeline for when Thybulle can return to practicing in full again. The good news is Thybulle's injury isn't totally keeping him off the floor. The young guard can still participate in camp at a limited capacity.

This year, Thybulle will take on his second season in the NBA. Last season, the former first-rounder appeared in 65 games for the Sixers and averaged 4.5 points-per-game while shooting nearly 36-percent from three. Defensively, Thybulle made a name for himself around the NBA. Now, the guard is looking to improve his offensive value during his sophomore effort this season.

