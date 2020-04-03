Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak in the NBA began, the sports world started to make a major turn. One day, sports were being played business as usual with fans in the stands. The next day, every major sport is suddenly postponed and canceled. Now, we're all left in quarantine looking for ways to stay entertained.

It's been a challenging task so far, but at least there's plenty of ways to stay entertained during this time thanks to the internet. NBA players are finding a handful of ways to not only stay entertained themselves -- but also treat their fans as well.

Some players enjoy playing video games and streaming it for the world to see. Others may conduct an Instagram live so they can tell stories and give an update to their following. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle decided to go in a different direction and take his creative talents to the popular app, TikTok.

Although Thybulle has dabbled in some NBA 2K20 streaming (he wasn't very good), the rookie guard has garnered tons of praise for his creativity through the short videos he has created. While Thybulle isn't the only NBA player to spend his quarantine time TikTok'ing, is he at least the best NBA player at creating content on TikTok?

Let's go to the Rankings:

Sports Illustrated's very own Rohan Nadkarni put together an NBA power ranking -- but his doesn't involve teams. No, he involves players on TikTok instead. Which NBA player has been best at TikTok throughout the NBA hiatus?

Counting down from ten, Nadkarni started with the NBA's latest MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. So clearly, the Greek Freak isn't as talented in the content-creating department as he is when on the basketball court.

It takes a little while, but eventually, Matisse Thybulle makes his appearance on the list. Unfortunately, the Sixers rookie hasn't been crowned number one on TikTok for this list. Instead, the former Washington Huskies guard is No. 2.

"The same effort Matisse Thybulle puts on the defensive end for the Sixers, he puts into his TikTok account. Thybulle is relentless. And it works for him! None of his videos are unfunny. There’s also an earnestness to this account that’s very endearing. It helps considerably Thybulle is of the proper age to be making TikToks. The whole enterprise seems natural for him, as opposed to some kind of forced branding exercise. I can’t imagine anyone not enjoying what he’s doing."

Number two isn't bad. TikTok may be a young man's game, as Rohan Nadkarni insinuated, but the 35-year-old Paul Millsap takes the cake as he landed No. 1 in front of Thybulle. It looks like Thybulle will have to step his TikTok game up a notch moving forward.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_