Thybulle Will Never be Satisfied With his Three-Point Shooting

Last season, Philadelphia 76ers 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle often found himself in the team's rotation. Despite averaging less than five points-per-game in 65 appearances, Thybulle was an important piece to the Sixers last season thanks to his relentless defensive performances.

But in year two, just being a solid defender won't cut it for the 76ers. And the young guard knows that much. Although it's been a strange offseason, Thybulle worked with what he had and found ways to try and improve his game.

Knowing he needs to add to his offensive value, Thybulle emphasized his three-point shooting this offseason. Last year, the 23-year-old guard knocked down 35-percent of his three-pointers, which isn't terrible. But he averaged less than a single three-per-game, which won't cut it in 2020-2021.

On Wednesday, after his second day back in the Sixers practice facility this offseason, Thybulle met with reporters virtually to discuss his sophomore season.

When asked about his three-point shot -- the young Sixer didn't shy away from being blunt as he understands the circumstances heading into not only this season -- but for the rest of his time in the NBA as well.

"I think three-point shooting is going to be an emphasis for the rest of my career," Thybulle claimed."And I don't think I'll ever be as good as I want to be at it. So, yeah, it's going to be an emphasis [moving forward]."

While attending the University of Washington, Thybulle averaged 36-percent from beyond-the-arc over four seasons. In each season, he has averaged at least one three-pointer-per-game since his freshman year. As he's critical of himself, Thybulle likely understands he may never earn the sharpshooter label in the NBA.

But as long as the former first-round pick can consistently knock down shots every now and then on the floor while keeping his defensive intensity high, the young shooting guard shouldn't have any issues garnering playing time.

