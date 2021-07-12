Sports Illustrated home
Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Shines in Olympic Debut With Australia

While most of the Sixers are spending the offseason training in preparation for next season, Matisse Thybulle is right back in the heat of competition. He decided to spend his summer competing in the Summer Olympics for Australia. 

The Boomers kicked off their international schedule Saturday night with a matchup against Argentina. San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills knocked down a three in the final moments to give Australia an 87-84 victory. 

Thybulle put on a great performance off the bench in his Olympic debut. To nobody's surprise, he left his mark on the defensive end, racking up four steals and three blocks.  

Defense is not the only way Thybulle contributed to the win on Saturday night. Stellar play on one end led to confident play on the other. Thybulle managed to rack up 15 points, including going a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc. 

This extra competition in the offseason is perfect for a player like Thybulle. Not only does it allow him to keep his defensive skills sharp, but work on his offensive game in a live setting. Not to mention he gets to share the floor with seasoned veterans like Mills and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles. 

Improving on the offensive end is the key focus of Thybulle's development. If he can figure out ways to consistently score, Thybulle has a chance to be one of the best three-and-D wings in the league. 

Hopefully, Thybulle can use this opportunity to improve his game and show he can take on a larger role moving forward with the Sixers.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA. 

