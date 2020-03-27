All76ers
Matisse Thybulle Will Face Suns' Mikal Bridges on NBA 2K20 Friday

Justin Grasso

A little over two weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a home game against the Detroit Pistons. Once time ran out in the fourth quarter, nobody could've guessed that would be the final NBA game played for quite a while.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA had no choice but to put a stop to its schedule for now. Will basketball be back? We can only hope. So far, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been quite transparent with the situation, and it sounds like the league is doing all they can to find a way to finish out the 2019-2020 season.

So the basketball world will continue to hold out hope. In the meantime, fans have to find ways to entertain themselves. Thankfully, NBA players are doing all they can to give the fans something to be occupied by as everybody practices social distancing and self-isolation during these tough times.

By now, everybody has become quite familiar with Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle, as he has been very active on the social media app, Tik Tok. On there, Thybulle has been putting together mini video skits as he has been self-quarantined for the last two weeks.

His quarantine timeline may be up, but the Sixers rookie is still going to stay in and remain active on different internet platforms to pass time. On Friday, Thybulle will pivot to live content and plans to face off against Phoenix Suns forward, and Philadelphia native, Mikal Bridges, in a game of NBA 2K20.

The matchup between Thybulle and Bridges is set to take place at 7:00 pm EST. time and will be live-streamed via Twitch. On this day, the Sixers were initially set to play the Suns in real life, but with the suspension, the game has obviously been postponed. Therefore, everybody will have to settle for an NBA 2K20 showdown between Thybulle and Bridges.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

