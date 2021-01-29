Matisse Thybulle Feels Validated but Not Satisfied Defensively

Matisse Thybulle knows he's a good defender, but he wants to be even better.

Ever since his days with the Washington Huskies, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has established himself as a defensive standout. During the 2019 NBA Draft, the Sixers acquired Thybulle because they knew he could help them become one of the best defensive teams in the league.

During his rookie season, Thybulle made his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, and everybody only expected him to get better in year two. Although he got off to a slow start due to a lack of playing time, Thybulle has finally become a part of the 76ers' regular rotation. Once again, he's establishing himself as a terror on defense.

On Monday night, Thybulle frustrated Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin because of his bothersome defense. On Wednesday night, the Sixers' second-year guard had Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James keeping an eye on him due to how Thybulle played against him last season.

"LeBron was talking about how last year, you know, Matisse got a lot of loose balls from him, but he wasn't going to let that happen today," said Sixers forward Tobias Harris. "That's just respect right there coming from one of the greats in the game recognizing Matisse."

Following a three-steal night from Thybulle, the second-year guard discussed his recent battles. And while he feels a sense of validation because of the results from Monday and Wednesday, Thybulle clarifies he isn't settling for that.

"It [feels] good," Thybulle said on Friday following the Sixers' team-wide shootaround. "I think it's a sense of like, validation. Honestly, it just means that I have to keep getting better and get more creative because they're catching onto my tricks. So, I mean, it's all a challenge, but I'm just trying to get better every day."

Through the first few games, Thybulle struggled to earn playing time. When he finally got onto the court for notable minutes, his defense didn't quite stand out like it did last year as well. Now that he's got additional minutes and more reps, he's returning to his old form and earning the respect of his peers once again. While he appreciates the recognition, the young guard is only focused on getting better and helping his team win.

