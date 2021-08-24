Former Sixers, Mavs G Josh Richardson Lands Extension With Celtics

Josh Richardson will get another year added to his current contract with his new team, the Boston Celtics.

After spending his first four seasons with the Miami Heat, Richardson has started bouncing around the NBA as he lands on his third team in three seasons. Following his fourth year in Miami, Richardson found himself traded to the Sixers in the 2019 offseason.

Richardson was coming off of a year where he averaged a career-high of 16 points per game and four assists per game while shooting 36-percent from beyond the arc. Being that he was young and on a multi-year deal, the Sixers acquired Richardson as a headliner in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Heat.

His first season in Philadelphia was full of ups and downs. Not only did he battle through injuries throughout the year, but Richardson also found himself struggling to find his fit in an awkward starting lineup.

In 55 games with the Sixers, Richardson averaged 13 points while shooting 43-percent from the field and 34-percent from deep. Although he helped the Sixers make the playoffs, they had an underwhelming run as they got swept in the first round.

As the Sixers made changes to the coaching staff and the front office, Richardson was also a part of the team's major changes. On the night of the 2020 NBA Draft, Richardson was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Seth Curry.

At this point, it's clear the 76ers won the deal. Not only was Seth Curry as good as advertised from beyond the arc, but Richardson's first season in Dallas wasn't exactly ideal. As he posted similar numbers to his underwhelming first season in Philadelphia, the Mavericks also decided to cut the cord on Richardson early.

Therefore, he was traded once again. This time, he lands with the Celtics, who seem to have high hopes for the veteran guard. Not only does Richardson get yet another fresh start, but the Celtics are banking on him even more as they offered him an extension. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Richardson received a one-year extension. Now, he'll make $24 million over the next two seasons.

