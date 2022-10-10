Skip to main content
Montrezl Harrell Dealing With Preseason Setback

Joel Embiid's backup Montrezl Harrell is battling a minor injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been relatively healthy throughout the preseason so far. Going into training camp, they had two key players coming off offseason surgeries in Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker. Fortunately for the team, neither Tucker nor Embiid had to miss time due to their procedures.

Going into the first preseason matchup last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid, Tucker, and James Harden got the night off for rest. Meanwhile, Danuel House missed the matchup due to a stiff neck. Two nights later, they all returned to the court to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It seemed the Sixers were on pace to go into Monday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers fully healthy, but another setback could keep a player off the court. 

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sixers center Montrezl Harrell is battling a right intercostal strain. The Sixers will proceed with Harrell listed as day-to-day.

At this time, it’s unclear whether Harrell will play in Monday’s game or not. Considering it’s just preseason, the Sixers shouldn’t feel they need to rush the veteran into the lineup even though he’s currently battling it out with Paul Reed for the No. 2 spot behind Joel Embiid.

Not only does Doc Rivers and the Sixers’ coaching staff know what a veteran like Harrell brings to the table, but the 76ers seem confident that Harrell and Reed will both have roles, regardless of who shows out more during the preseason.

Right now, the priority for the Sixers should be entering the regular season fully healthy. Therefore, Harrell should be limited as long as he’s dealing with a setback.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_

