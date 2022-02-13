Sixers No Longer a Favorite Team of Steph Curry's

When the Philadelphia 76ers made their way through the playoffs last season, they had a fan in Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. As Curry's younger brother Seth was a starting two-guard for the Sixers, the elder brother constantly supported the Sixers through their journey in series' against the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Curry brothers always support each other. When Steph had the time, he would always tune into Sixers matchups to see how his brother's team was doing. Meanwhile, you could catch Seth Curry sitting at postgame press conferences in Philadelphia with the Golden State Warriors game streaming on his phone.

Moving forward, the circumstances will change, though. Steph Curry will no longer be a follower of the Sixers. Following Golden State's tight victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Curry mentioned that the Sixers aren't a favorite on his phone anymore for obvious reasons.

Curry Reacts to The Big Trade

"I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn," said Curry. "It was obviously a big move, a big splash. I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that. Because he loved it there, loved playing there, and they were playing well."

Throughout the final week of the NBA trade market being open, Seth Curry's name was among many from the Sixers' roster to be thrown in trade rumors. As the Sixers had a clear strategy to pursue James Harden, the Brooklyn Nets were reportedly interested in landing Curry, in addition to the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

After the Sixers and the Nets went back and forth for days, they struck a deal a couple of hours before the NBA put a cap on all trades. Curry, along with Simmons, Andre Drummond, and draft picks, went to the Nets in exchange for Harden and Paul Millsap. While Steph Curry makes it apparent that Seth Curry was quite fond of Philly, he doesn't necessarily blame the Sixers for making that move.

"Obviously, you've got to make that move," said Steph. "[It's a] win-win for him. Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new [uniform]."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.