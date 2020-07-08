All76ers
Top Stories
News

Despite a Suspended Season, Sixers' Norvel Pelle is Still on a High

Justin Grasso

The name Norvel Pelle was most popular among those who pay close attention to the NBA G League. After spending a lot of time with the Sixers' affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats, Pelle made a name for himself with his often jaw-dropping rim protection as he swatted away at players at a high-percentage.

It wasn't until the 2019 NBA Preseason when Pelle made a name for himself with fans of the Sixers. Before the regular season started, Pelle dominated with his rim protection. Soon after, he would head back down to Delaware to play with the Coats. 

Eventually, though, the Sixers called their two-way center back up as they needed depth at the center position. Pelle made his debut against the New York Knicks back in November, and the journeyman didn't disappoint as he collected two rebounds, three points, and four blocks in 13 minutes of action. 

Then, he didn't see the NBA court until the following month. Had the Sixers centers remained healthy throughout the year, Pelle would've likely remained down in Delaware. However, the opposite happened. 

After the trade deadline, the Sixers wanted to transition Pelle from a two-way signed player to a 27-year-old rookie on an NBA contract. For a player that has traveled around the world going from league to league, landing an NBA contract was a dream come true for Pelle.

And although his rookie season in the NBA hasn't exactly been ideal because of the COVID-19 suspension, Pelle remains in good spirit as he returns to the floor after being forced to take several months off from basketball. "I'm still at a high," Pelle said on Wednesday morning.

"Regardless of everything that's going on," he continued. "I was able to fulfill my dreams of signing a contract to an NBA team and playing for the Sixers -- it's a blessing. My whole career has been a roller coaster, up and down and whatnot. Regardless of what's going on with the whole COVID [pandemic] and [social] injustice [issues], everything right now is alright. I'm still excited about what's going on."

Pelle and the Sixers are set to travel to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday as they gear up to begin training camp 2.0. this summer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matisse Thybulle Will Wear Message on his Jersey for NBA's Restart

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has decided he will wear a message on his jersey during the NBA's reset of the 2019-2020 season.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Believes NBA Should've Called it Quits on 2020 Season

Philadelphia 76ers breakout guard Shake Milton plans to join his team in Orlando this summer, but he doesn't seem thrilled about the idea of continuing the season.

Justin Grasso

Opting-out of Orlando Crossed Joel Embiid's Mind

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admitted that the thought of opting-out of heading to Orlando for NBA's restart did cross his mind at a point.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Focused on Rebuilding Team Chemistry

Team chemistry is extremely important to Josh Richardson, and he believes re-gaining that will be key for the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Doesn't Hold Back From Criticizing NBA

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott is never one to shy away from his opinion. And recently, he voiced frustration with NBA's attempt to fight social injustice in Orlando's bubble.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Weighs in on Redskins' Possible Name Change

Sixers veteran forward, and Washington Redskins fan Mike Scott is all for the pro football teams potential name change.

Justin Grasso

Kyle O'Quinn Could end up Playing Pivotal Role for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Kyle O'Quinn hasn't picked up a ton of playing time with this year, but he could play a pivotal role during the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Admits 76ers Need to be More Vocal During NBA Playoffs

As the NBA Playoffs are approaching, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Josh Richardson believes the team needs better communication for the restart.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Struggling to Focus on NBA's Restart

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Mike Scott is having a difficult time trying to focus on the NBA's restart with everything else going on in the world.

Justin Grasso

Allen Iverson Believes in Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson firmly believes Ben Simmons is build for the NBA and loves being a fan of the former No. 1 pick.

Justin Grasso