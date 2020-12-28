Sixers Pick up Matisse Thybulle's Third-Year Option

The Philadelphia 76ers have exercised Matisse Thybulle's option for next year, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Monday.

Last season, the Sixers traded up for Thybulle during the 2019 NBA Draft. After the Boston Celtics selected Thybulle for the Sixers with the 20th overall pick, the former four-year guard out of Washington instantly became an intriguing prospect for Philly.

Under the management of Brett Brown last year, the Sixers aimed to be one of the NBA's best defenses. Thybulle, who was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year during his senior season at Washington, was sure to help the 76ers achieve their goals on the defensive side of the ball last season.

As expected, Thybulle was a terror on defense for the 76ers during his rookie campaign. He led all rookies in steals with 93 total. Thybulle also registered 47 blocks last season, which ranked fourth among first-year players.

Overall, Thybulle finished his rookie year by averaging 4.7 points-per-game, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 65 games. This year, Thybulle isn't seeing the floor as often so far as the Sixers work on having more balance between offense and defense.

As Thybulle is still working on improving his offensive value, he's off to a slower start this season as he's only seen the court for a few minutes over the first three games. However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers clarifies that the Sixers are playing patient with Thybulle this season -- and the team picking up his third option makes it evident they still believe in the former Washington guard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_