News
Search

Sixers Pick up Matisse Thybulle's Third-Year Option

Second-year guard Matisse Thybulle had his third-year option picked up by the Sixers.
Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers have exercised Matisse Thybulle's option for next year, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Monday.

Last season, the Sixers traded up for Thybulle during the 2019 NBA Draft. After the Boston Celtics selected Thybulle for the Sixers with the 20th overall pick, the former four-year guard out of Washington instantly became an intriguing prospect for Philly.

Under the management of Brett Brown last year, the Sixers aimed to be one of the NBA's best defenses. Thybulle, who was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year during his senior season at Washington, was sure to help the 76ers achieve their goals on the defensive side of the ball last season.

As expected, Thybulle was a terror on defense for the 76ers during his rookie campaign. He led all rookies in steals with 93 total. Thybulle also registered 47 blocks last season, which ranked fourth among first-year players.

Overall, Thybulle finished his rookie year by averaging 4.7 points-per-game, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 65 games. This year, Thybulle isn't seeing the floor as often so far as the Sixers work on having more balance between offense and defense.

As Thybulle is still working on improving his offensive value, he's off to a slower start this season as he's only seen the court for a few minutes over the first three games. However, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers clarifies that the Sixers are playing patient with Thybulle this season -- and the team picking up his third option makes it evident they still believe in the former Washington guard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle.
News

Sixers Pick up Matisse Thybulle's Third-Year Option

USATSI_15366290_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Aggressiveness vs. Cavaliers Backfired on Sunday Night

76ers Joel Embiid Warmups
News

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Downplays Joel Embiid's Setback

USATSI_15366185_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid-Less Sixers Fall Flat Against Cavaliers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has something to prove.
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Cavaliers With Back Injury

USATSI_15363295_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid is Feeling More Confident in the Post

USATSI_13763506_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Game

USATSI_15319304_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Set to Play vs. Cavaliers After 'Jamming' up his Shoulder

USATSI_15302734_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Compliments RJ Barrett After Rough Night