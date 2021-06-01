Daryl Morey Sends Cryptic Tweet After Joel Embiid's Injury

Back in March, when the Philadelphia 76ers visited the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena in D.C., Sixers star center Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury after throwing down a monster dunk.

At the time, Embiid couldn't help but feel like his season was finished. As the big man experienced tons of pain after his knee buckled, he thought an MRI the following morning would tell him that his MVP-caliber year would end prematurely.

Fortunately, that didn't happen. While Embiid did get diagnosed with a bruised knee, resulting in an immediate ten-game absence, the All-Star dodged a bullet.

Since that injury, Embiid hasn't dealt with anything too significant. He might've missed a few games since his return, but he remained relatively healthy down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

For the first three games of the first-round series against the Wizards, Embiid has been healthy and flawless. Thanks to his dominance, Embiid was a key factor in Philly's ability to gain a 3-0 lead over the Washington Wizards.

But the healthy streak would take a hit during Monday's Game 4 matchup. During a busy first quarter, Embiid attempted a tough layup in traffic and couldn't keep his balance after coming down from being airborne. Before crashing to the ground, the big man injured his right knee.

While Embiid could get up and continue playing for the next few minutes, he eventually left the court and went straight to the locker room to get evaluated. The Sixers went through the entire second quarter without an update on the big man's status.

By halftime, though, it was confirmed he wouldn't return. Due to right knee soreness, Embiid was ruled out of the matchup. Following the game, Doc Rivers hoped he had an update to offer, but he admitted he had nothing at the moment.

With little-to-no information regarding Embiid's health after the game, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey decided to tweet a link to a YouTube video without adding any sort of caption.

Although the message was cryptic, many Sixers fans saw it as a positive.

"It's one o'clock, and all is well," was the message Morey wanted to send to his followers at 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday. While many assume Morey is talking about Embiid's health, nobody can say for sure as of right now.

So, as everybody is left in the dark about Embiid's health until he undergoes further evaluation, many are clinging onto the hope that Morey is suggesting all is truly well with the MVP finalist with his cryptic tweet.

