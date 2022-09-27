Sixers’ Radio Voice Confirms What Tobias Harris Expected

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp.

Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.

Over the offseason, most players on the roster were spotted in Los Angeles hanging out and working together in the gym. On Monday, several players confirmed that the Sixers were out in LA doing some team-bonding months before the season started.

Tobias Harris, in particular, credited the Sixers’ roster for putting in quality hours of work over the summer.

“Just being able to be around each other and everybody was doing a good job and putting in some great work in the summer,” said Harris. “Just being able to be there and everybody can showcase what they are working on, and that’s how you build chemistry just being around each other, communication and talking. It was a great time out in LA. Those few days there were big for us.”

Based on what he learned from working with the new-look Sixers roster over the summer, Harris anticipated an intense week of training camp beginning on Tuesday.

Based on a tweet from Tom McGinnis, the voice of the Sixers’ radio broadcasts, it seems Harris was right.

“Sixers with day one of training camp in the books,” McGinnis tweeted with a live still shot of a practice session going down. “Talk about competitive! Here in Charleston, SC.”

“Man, I think this is probably one of the most competitive groups in terms of like the amount of talent that we have,” Harris said on Monday. “It’s gonna be a very competitive training camp at different positions. We need that. We need a competitive training camp. We need that grit, that grind that we’re going to face these next couple of days together as a unit.”

Following last season’s playoff loss to the Miami Heat, Harris was among several Sixers who cited a lack of toughness as a reason they fell short in the second round. With the squad’s new additions, Harris predicted training camp would be tougher this year.

“I think we added a lot of guys with that type of toughness,” Harris continued. “Then also guys that can space the floor and shoot as well at different positions. I just think the versatility is there for our group, and now it’s just a matter of figuring out how to gel together on the basketball court.”

