Sixers Recall Rookie Charles Bassey After Blue Coats Debut

The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves on Friday afternoon following their Thursday night loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Just as they've been doing lately, the Sixers assigned their second-year forward/center Paul Reed to their NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers also brought up their 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer, who has spent most of the G League season with the Blue Coats this year.

In addition to swapping Reed and Springer, the Sixers also assigned their 2021 second-round pick Charles Bassey to the Blue Coats as well. That marks the first time Bassey has been sent down to the G League in his young career.

The Blue Coats had a home game in Delaware and hosted the Westchester Knicks on Friday night. As Reed and Bassey were assigned to them on Friday afternoon, they made an appearance in Delaware that same night.

For Reed, it was just another night in the office with the Blue Coats. As the former G League MVP checked in for 26 minutes on Friday, Reed collected 15 points while draining seven of his 14 shots from the field. He also came down with nine rebounds and accounted for three assists while blocking a shot.

As for Bassey, his Blue Coats debut was a solid one. As he started and played for 25 minutes, the rookie center drained seven of his 15 shots for a team-high of 16 points. He also notched a double-double with 14 rebounds and blocked two shots on defense in the Blue Coats' victory over the Knicks.

While Bassey was sent down to the G League to make his debut on Friday, the young center was immediately recalled to the Sixers on Saturday morning, according to a team official. Therefore, Bassey will more than likely be active and suited up on the 76ers' bench on Sunday night as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.