Sixers, Red Bull Donate for Every Steal Matisse Thybulle Gets This Season

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Matisse Thybulle quickly became a fan favorite last season because of his fierce defense and lovable personality off the court. Although he's only been in the City of Brotherly Love for a little under two years, the Sixers' young veteran is already making such a positive change in the community.

Throughout the last year, we've seen Thybulle protest for social equality in the streets of Philadelphia. He was also a major contributor in helping Philly area residents get registered to vote back in the fall as the Presidential election approached.

Now, it's been revealed that for every steal Thybulle gets on the court this season, the Sixers and Red Bull are donating $250 to the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department to help refurbish local basketball courts.

In 33 games this year, Thybulle has snatched 46 steals, generating $11,500 in donations -- once again creating another positive impact in Philly. To honor the young guard for his contributions to the community, Red Bull teamed up with a local artist, Gloss Black, to paint a mural of the 24-year-old guard in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia -- which was officially revealed on Thybulle's birthday on Thursday.

Sixers

“When they asked me if it was something I’d be interested in, it was just such an honor to be considered,” Thybulle said. “To some degree, it’s a lot to live up to, but at the same time, it’s really cool to see that I’ve been able to come this far so quickly and have an image that people want to see and to be put on display like that. We worked on this a long time to try and find a design we were all happy with. To see an artist doing his thing and see how he created this with his hands and a spray bottle is really special.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.