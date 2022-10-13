Sixers Release Charles Bassey Following Preseason Finale

The preseason has finally concluded, and the Philadelphia 76ers are making their final cuts as the 2022-2023 NBA season rapidly approaches. Sixers center Charles Bassey becomes the next domino to fall in the Sixers’ roster-building process after the team’s preseason finale on Wednesday.

A source confirmed that Bassey was released by the team on Thursday morning. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report on the move.

Bassey’s departure from the Sixers doesn’t come as a surprise. Over the summer, the second-year center had a chance to debut in the NBA Summer League for the first time after sitting out last year due to a contract dispute.

Bassey’s Summer League run was underwhelming, and it didn’t do him any favors when he reached training camp a few weeks back. The Sixers rolled out Bassey in the team’s preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday.

With Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker out, Doc Rivers gave Paul Reed the nod to star, with Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench. Late in the second half, Bassey had his opportunity to showcase his development from the offseason. Bassey appeared on the court for 14 minutes and put up four points while collecting nine rebounds.

When the Sixers took the court to face the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, Bassey didn’t play. The trend continued this week when the 76ers visited the Cavs and hosted the Charlotte Hornets. While the final two games looked like they could serve as an opportunity for Bassey to state his case to remain on the roster, the team seemingly had its mind made up early on.

Now, the former second-round pick hits the free agency market to search for another opportunity. Considering Bassey had some interest from teams throughout the 2021 NBA Draft before the Sixers selected him 53rd overall, the second-year center should find a new landing spot relatively quickly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.