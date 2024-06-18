All 76ers

Sixers Reportedly Worked Out Former Houston Rockets First-Rounder

Former Houston Rockets draft pick Sam Dekker recently worked out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 14, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 14, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With free agency inching closer, the Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for a busy summer.

Recently, the team reportedly worked out a former Houston Rockets first-round pick to get a closer look at a forward who has been playing overseas.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, the Sixers held a free agent workout for the veteran forward, Sam Dekker. The former Wisconsin standout landed in the NBA during the 2015 draft, becoming the 18th overall pick to the Houston Rockets.

At the time, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was running the front office in Houston. Dekker joined the Rockets and split time between Houston’s main roster and its NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

In his rookie season with the Rockets, Dekker appeared in just three games. The following year, Dekker appeared in a career-high 77 games with the Rockets, averaging 18 minutes on the floor. During that time, Dekker produced seven points per game while shooting 32 percent from deep.

During the 2017 offseason, Dekker was sent packing to the Los Angeles Clippers alongside a pair of former Sixers in Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, and Lou Williams. Dekker was a piece in the Rockets’ blockbuster trade for Chris Paul.

In LA, Dekker averaged 12 minutes per game in 73 outings. He produced four points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

Since his time in Houston and LA, Dekker bounced around a bit. He had runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors. His one game with the Raptors in 2021-2022 was the final time Dekker played in the NBA. Since then, he’s played for Turkish and Britain-based clubs.

It appears Dekker is looking to work his way back into the NBA, and the Sixers could be a team that gives him a shot. While Philly is looking to hunt for stars in the offseason, Dekker could be a minimum option for depth purposes.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News