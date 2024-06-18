Sixers Reportedly Worked Out Former Houston Rockets First-Rounder
With free agency inching closer, the Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for a busy summer.
Recently, the team reportedly worked out a former Houston Rockets first-round pick to get a closer look at a forward who has been playing overseas.
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark, the Sixers held a free agent workout for the veteran forward, Sam Dekker. The former Wisconsin standout landed in the NBA during the 2015 draft, becoming the 18th overall pick to the Houston Rockets.
At the time, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was running the front office in Houston. Dekker joined the Rockets and split time between Houston’s main roster and its NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
In his rookie season with the Rockets, Dekker appeared in just three games. The following year, Dekker appeared in a career-high 77 games with the Rockets, averaging 18 minutes on the floor. During that time, Dekker produced seven points per game while shooting 32 percent from deep.
During the 2017 offseason, Dekker was sent packing to the Los Angeles Clippers alongside a pair of former Sixers in Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, and Lou Williams. Dekker was a piece in the Rockets’ blockbuster trade for Chris Paul.
In LA, Dekker averaged 12 minutes per game in 73 outings. He produced four points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.
Since his time in Houston and LA, Dekker bounced around a bit. He had runs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors. His one game with the Raptors in 2021-2022 was the final time Dekker played in the NBA. Since then, he’s played for Turkish and Britain-based clubs.
It appears Dekker is looking to work his way back into the NBA, and the Sixers could be a team that gives him a shot. While Philly is looking to hunt for stars in the offseason, Dekker could be a minimum option for depth purposes.