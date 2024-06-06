Sixers Rival’s Star Player Attends Philadelphia Eagles Practice
It’s the NBA offseason for all but two teams at this stage in the year. Outside of the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, players on every other team, including the Philadelphia 76ers, have reached the summer break.
This year’s playoff opponent for Philadelphia didn’t make it to the 2024 NBA Finals. After the New York Knicks defeated the Sixers in six outings, they went on to compete against the Indiana Pacers in the second round.
New York was favored to take the series, but they couldn’t last in Game 7. With a 130-109 victory, the Pacers knocked the Knicks out in round two and punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they came up short against the Celtics.
New York star Jalen Brunson has made a lot of noise this offseason as he’s expected to land an extension with the Knicks sooner than later. While Brunson is likely to stick around with a Sixers rival for years to come, he remains a Philly fan for some of the city’s other sports — specifically the Philadelphia Eagles.
This week, the Sixers’ neighbors got to work at OTAs ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Brunson, who is recovering from an injury that he suffered during the second round of the playoffs, was spotted at the Nova Care Complex for Eagles practice.
The New Brunswick, New Jersey-born guard has never been shy about his Eagles fandom. In fact, the Knicks star attempted to convert 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey to an Eagles fan earlier this year when the two teamed up at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
While Brunson’s ties to the Knicks certainly don't help his case with Philly fans, he clearly remains loyal to his favorite NFL team, as he’s been present at the team’s most recent practice session on Wednesday.