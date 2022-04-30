The Philadelphia 76ers had a question mark at the big man position going into the playoffs. As the Sixers held a quiet competition behind Joel Embiid throughout the final stretch of the 2021-2022 regular season, Doc Rivers favored the veterans DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap.

Jordan and Millsap's struggles eventually gave Rivers incentive to try out the second-year power forward Paul Reed as a small-ball five. Reed did a solid job during the final stretch of the regular season.

As the Sixers were set to face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs, Reed was called on to be Embiid's primary backup through six games. Whether Reed was going to continue playing that role or not in the second round is unclear, but Rivers will have no choice but to shake things up moving forward.

A Sixers official confirmed that Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during Philly's Game 6 matchup in Toronto on Friday night. Now, Embiid is out indefinitely, leaving the Sixers to utilize several of their backup centers.

Rivers could roll with Jordan, Millsap, or Reed, but the rookie center Charles Bassey is also now an option as he's getting healthier.

During the final week of the regular season, Bassey suffered a shoulder injury while spending time with Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. The rookie big man missed the rest of the G League postseason run as a result.

In addition, Bassey was ruled out for all six of the 76ers' playoff games against the Raptors. While Bassey hasn't been able to do much with his team, the rookie returned to the practice court on Saturday afternoon, according to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.

The chances of Rivers going to Bassey before Jordan, Millsap, or Reed in the second round against the Miami Heat are slim.

However, if the Sixers struggle with those guys, at least they can feel comfortable knowing there is another prospect they could utilize if he's needed.

