Sixers Rule Out Danny Green for Celtics Matchup on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green has struggled to stay healthy throughout the 2021-2022 season.

After appearing in the first seven games of the season, Green missed three-straight games due to a physical setback. Ever since last season, Green’s had a lingering hip issue. However, his hamstring has given him issues this season and caused him to miss chunks of games.

When Green returned from his first setback on November 8, he was on the floor for the next four games. During the fourth outing of that stretch, Green suffered a setback and went on to miss Philly’s next four games.

After returning, Green was healthy and available for roughly a month, but a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocol after testing positive for COVID-19 forced Green to miss another four-game stretch. At this point, Green’s missed 11 of Philly’s 40 games.

On Friday night, when the Sixers return to the floor to host the Boston Celtics, Green will miss his 12th outing of the year as he’s battling a hip injury.

It started on Wednesday night when the Sixers faced the Charlotte Hornets. As Green was having an impressive first-half performance, the veteran took a hard fall and was on the floor for quite some time. After the Sixers used a timeout to get Green out of the game, he went to the locker room to get checked out.

Surprisingly, Green was cleared for action and returned. However, after playing for less than a minute in the second half, it was apparent the veteran was not himself. Therefore, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers shut him down for the rest of the night.

Now, Green is slated to miss Friday’s game versus Boston. According to the Sixers’ injury report, Green is dealing with right hip pain. While it’s unclear how serious his setback is right now, it seems he’ll be on a game-by-game basis for the time being.

