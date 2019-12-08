Sixers Rule Out Josh Richardson Early for Raptors Matchup

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- It's been quite some time since the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to get Josh Richardson back in their starting lineup. After the 26-year-old guard suffered hamstring tightness in last Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, Richardson was ruled out for the second half for what seemed like precautionary reasons.

As it turns out, Richardson's injury was a little more severe than initially expected. Saturday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers will mark the fifth-straight game that Richardson will sit out for the Sixers.

And hours before Saturday's game, the Sixers weren't hesitant to rule Richardson out for Sunday's matchup against Toronto either. Now, the Sixers' starting shooting guard is guaranteed to miss six games in a row, and his return still isn't in sight.

According to a Sixers' spokesperson, Richardson "continues to make progress." As he went through a full-court workout at the Sixers' training facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday, the guard reportedly "progressed and presented well."

Earlier in the week, the Sixers made it clear they wouldn't rush Richardson back. As soft-tissue injuries tend to be tricky, they want to ensure he's one-hundred percent before trotting him back out onto the court this early into the year.

While the Sixers have done fairly well without Richardson in the lineup, getting him back soon will be critical as they could use his help in the rotations, especially on the road. Before going out with his mishap, Richardson has been heating up for Philly, averaging 22 points-per-game before the Sacramento matchup last week. There's hope that J-Rich can return on Tuesday against Denver, but the Sixers won't commit to that idea.