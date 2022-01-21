Sixers Rule Out Seth Curry vs. Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the court once again on Friday. After taking down the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, the Sixers will host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season.

As expected, the Sixers are going to be shorthanded. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers listed several players as out as the team continues to battle through setbacks.

Matisse Thybulle, who last appeared on the court for the Sixers last Friday, has been ruled out with a shoulder sprain. Earlier this week, a team official revealed that Thybulle would be re-evaluated in roughly seven days after getting an MRI.

Meanwhile, Shake Milton and Danny Green continue to miss time. Milton, who suffered a back contusion weeks ago, hasn’t played since January 3. Friday’s game will mark the ninth-straight matchup Milton will miss.

As for Green, he’ll miss his fifth consecutive matchup on Friday. During Philadelphia’s January 12 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, Green left the game with a hip injury.

What About Curry?

Lately, Sixers guard Seth Curry’s been healthy and available. However, over the last two games, he hasn’t looked like himself. In the matchups against the Washington Wizards and the Orlando Magic, Curry drained just 37-percent of his shots and hit on one of his six three-point attempts.

As it turns out, Curry’s been battling ankle soreness, which is something that has lingered over the last couple of weeks. Heading into Friday’s game, the Sixers listed Curry as questionable. According to the team, he will not play against the Clippers.

Instead, Curry will be replaced by the young guard Isaiah Joe in the lineup. Joe has appeared in 29 games throughout the season. Friday night’s game will be his second career start.

