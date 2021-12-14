Sixers Rule Out Seth Curry, Start Furkan Korkmaz vs. Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers have been getting healthy lately, but they'll miss a key player on Monday night. Prior to the Sixers' Monday night matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team ruled out starting shooting guard Seth Curry.

According to a team official, Curry is dealing with right shoulder soreness. It's unclear when Curry's shoulder issues started, but the Sixers guard has been available for the last nine games after missing just his second matchup of the year on November 22.

Curry's absence against the Grizzlies will be his third of the season. That's a tough blow for the Sixers, who have benefitted a lot from Curry's impressive start to the year. Through the first 25 games of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Curry has averaged a career-high of 16 points while shooting 51-percent from the field and nearly 40-percent from three.

Without Curry on the floor on Monday, the Sixers will roll with Furkan Korkmaz in the starting lineup. Earlier in the year, Korkmaz's presence in the starting lineup wouldn't come as much of a surprise if another guard or forward was out since the Turkish veteran exceeded expectations to start the year.

However, Korkmaz's hot start to the season derailed recently. In the 14 games he played in November, Korkmaz hit on just 36-percent of his shots from the field and 31-percent of his threes while averaging nine points.

Over the last six matchups to start the new month, Korkmaz's numbers haven't gotten any better. His field goal percentage is down to 35-percent, while he's knocked down just 14-percent of his threes and averaging four points. Perhaps, Korkmaz can find a way to make it all click on Monday night when he plays with Philly's starters.

