Sixers Rule Seth Curry Out for Next Two Games vs. Kings, Knicks

Sixers won't have Seth Curry around for the next couple of games.

During Wednesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Seth Curry was on a fastbreak driving to the basket when he suddenly stopped and slipped. After losing control of the ball, Curry remained on the ground as trainers eventually tended to him.

Eventually, Curry was able to get up and off the court, but he was clearly in pain. As he hopped around on one leg, Curry received some help off the bench and back to the 76ers' locker room late in the matchup.

After initial tests, Curry was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup against the Bucks as the team believed he was dealing with a sprained ankle. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that he didn't think the injury would be serious after the game, but he couldn't say for sure.

On Friday, it's been confirmed by the Sixers that Curry is, in fact, dealing with a sprained left ankle. As the Sixers returned to practice on Friday after getting Thursday off, Curry was not a part of any team drills or scrimmages.

A team source confirms that Curry will miss the next two matchups against the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks. After the back-to-back set of games, Curry will then have his ankle re-evaluated ahead of the West Coast road trip.

"You know, he didn't do anything today; we're just going to monitor it," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers on Friday afternoon. "There's no return date or anything like that. We'll wait and see."

The earliest Curry could return is on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. At this point, the 76ers aren't willing to set a return date until Curry's re-evaluated after Sunday's road matchup against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.