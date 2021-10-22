Sixers Rumors: Simmons Informed Team He 'Needs Time' Before Return

Ben Simmons stayed true to his plan to hold out from training camp and the preseason this past offseason. After informing Sixers officials back in August that he wouldn't participate as he preferred to be traded, Simmons missed every training camp session and all four preseason games as planned.

However, he did return earlier than expected. On Sunday, Simmons joined his teammates for practice for the first time. Although Doc Rivers and Sixers players mentioned Simmons looked good and wasn't a distraction, his actions on Tuesday proved that might not have been the case.

Simmons was booted from practice on Tuesday after refusing to do what everybody else was doing, according to Doc Rivers. Therefore, the head coach wanted to get rid of the distraction one day ahead of the team's regular-season opener.

After Simmons was kicked out of Tuesday's practice session, the All-Star guard received a one-game suspension, which automatically ruled him out of Wednesday's opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Simmons was slated to participate in an individual workout at the Sixers practice facility on Thursday, but it never happened. While the star guard was cleared to play after he notified the medical staff that he was dealing with back stiffness, Simmons departed the facility without undergoing a workout.

Before Friday morning's shootaround ahead of Philly's home opener against the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons reportedly addressed Sixers officials and his teammates. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons "accepted everyone needs to take responsibility, including himself."

In addition, the three-time All-Star told the team he's not mentally ready to take the court and play just yet. The positive news is that Simmons reported to shootaround on Friday and appeared "engaged around the team," according to Charania. However, there is no timetable for his return right now.

