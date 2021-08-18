Sixers Rumors: Simmons Not Expected to be Traded Before Training Camp

We are more than halfway through August, and Ben Simmons remains on the Sixers' roster. Despite continued efforts in trade talks and multiple teams repeatedly having interest, a deal has yet to surface for the 25-year-old All-Star.

When the Simmons saga began following the Sixers' exit in the postseason, many figured he would be on a new team by the start of training camp. After this prolonged attempt of finding a suitable return, that thought process has begun to change.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reported there is a growing feeling around the league that Simmons will still be on the Sixers when training camp begins. He also cited that this could change depending on what happens with Damian Lillard in Portland.

For some time now, a Simmons trade has felt inevitable. It has been more of when not if. As the offseason pushes forward, there is still no end in sight of Simmons' tenure in Philadelphia.

Things might be a little awkward if Simmons is still there at the start of camp, but Morey has made the right decision. With Simmons being under contract for four more seasons, he has little leverage in these negotiations. Morey should not be in any rush to trade him just for the sake of getting a deal done.

All signs point towards Lillard being Morey's top prize. He is likely not to make a move with Simmons until Lillard's future is certain.

The Sixers might be forced into a position where Simmons starts the season on the roster. With his value taking a massive hit during the postseason, front offices might need to be reminded why he's among the league's best young stars.

Morey is not going to budge on the asking price in a Simmons trade. Between his resume and being under contract long-term, an All-Star level player will need to be on the table to make a deal happen.

The Sixers need to remain patient in their efforts, no matter how awkward things may get. Trading Simmons too soon could prove to be catastrophic if Lillard does indeed request a trade. Morey has all the pieces in place. He is just waiting for the right moment to make his move.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.