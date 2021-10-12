Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Arrived in Philly During Nets Matchup

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up to take on the Brooklyn Nets when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN sent out some new intel regarding the disgruntled superstar point guard, Ben Simmons.

Per Wojnarowski's report, the Sixers have consistently been in contact with Simmons' representation regarding a potential return to the team. Although Simmons requested a trade months ago and made it clear that he was finished with the 76ers, the three-time All-Star has yet to see his request for a trade come to life.

In an attempt to force the Sixers' hand to trade him, Simmons decided to skip out on training camp and the first few matchups of the preseason. That resulted in over $1 million in fines over the last couple of weeks.

With Simmons remaining on the Sixers' roster and getting fined each day he misses a team event, the young star has a tough decision to make. Although he didn't want to return to Philly, it seems Simmons might be back sooner than expected as the 25-year-old star reportedly returned to market on Monday night.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports Simmons arrived in Philadelphia on Monday night as the Sixers were in the third quarter of their third preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Per Wojnarowski, Simmons submitted a COVID-19 test as required by the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Does this mean Simmons will play for the Sixers again in 2021-2022? That remains unclear. While Doc Rivers and the 76ers have made it very clear they wanted Simmons back in the mix, the All-Star has shown constant resistance. However, he could change his mind soon.

