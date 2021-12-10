Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Talks Have Picked up Momentum

The Philadelphia 76ers have been put in a tough situation this past summer. Following the team's disappointing Game 7 loss in the second round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons requested a trade.

For a couple of months, the Sixers fielded calls from inquiring teams regarding a possible Simmons trade. As most teams offered several picks and players, the 76ers have made it clear that they want an All-Star caliber player in return for their 25-year-old multi-time All-Star as he has several years left on his contract.

But the few teams that inquired couldn't meet Daryl Morey's asking price. Therefore, trade talks went quiet. By August, the Sixers attempted to sway Simmons' mind and convince him to come back to play in Philly. Unfortunately for them, Simmons already had his mind made up and wanted a fresh start.

When training camp started, Simmons was a no-show. By the time preseason came and went, Simmons never played. Now, at this point, the Sixers are 26 games into the 2021-2022 season and Simmons has yet to appear on the court on game night.

Heading into every matchup leading up to Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz, the Sixers ruled Simmons out due to "personal reasons." While the team remained hopeful Simmons would eventually return to play for the Sixers, they also remained open to talking shop with other organizations.

Over the last few weeks, trade talks have been quiet on the Simmons front. On Friday, though, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported that changed recently.

Per Wojnarowski's report, trade talks regarding Simmons have been "gathering momentum" lately. As December 15th quickly approaches, it seems more teams are engaged in trade talks and there have been more two and three-way trade deals being discussed as the season progresses.

While teams have offered up several non-stars and picks in the past, Wojnarowski indicates that the Sixers are still hopeful they'll land a top 25 player for the former first-overall pick at some point before this year's trade deadline.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.