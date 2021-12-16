Sixers Rumors: Brooklyn Nets' James Harden Remains a Target

The Brooklyn Nets landed James Harden through a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets and several other teams last season. With the Nets getting Harden, they beat out the Philadelphia 76ers, who were in the superstar's sweepstakes from the moment he requested out.

Now, nearly a year later, the Sixers don't seem over the fact they missed on Harden. As former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations these days, it seems he's still holding out hope on getting his most prominent trade acquisition ever to the City of Brotherly Love.

Earlier this season, reports have indicated that the Sixers have James Harden on a list of nearly 30 players they are targeting in a possible scenario where they move on from their three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who wants to be traded.

On Tuesday, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report reiterated that Harden remains a possible target for the Sixers as they continue to hold out hope that an All-Star caliber player becomes available as they hold on to Simmons.

The Latest on Harden and the Sixers...

"James Harden declined a contract extension with Brooklyn earlier this season and would certainly become a key target for the Sixers if he were to reach the open market next summer. "The possibility of landing Harden has quietly hung over the Simmons dynamic all along. Philadelphia nearly shipped Simmons to Houston for Harden back in January, an outcome Harden was known around the league to have welcomed. If a strong enough deal for Simmons never comes Philadelphia's way this season, there have been ongoing whispers about a free-agency sign-and-trade for Simmons that would allow Harden to join forces with Embiid, and rejoin Daryl Morey."

Harden would never come out and say it, but the fact that he declined a notable extension with Brooklyn proves he might not have bought into the Nets long-term just yet. Harden's ultimate decision regarding his future likely depends on how Brooklyn performs in the postseason this year.

As the Nets were the championship favorites in the Eastern Conference last year, they fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. Granted, the Nets were dealing with significant injuries, but Harden's first season in Brooklyn didn't reach his expectations.

And if his second go-round in New York doesn't get him his first ring, then he might choose to take his talents elsewhere. In that case, the Sixers would probably become favorites to land him due to the Daryl Morey connection and Harden's previous interest in playing for the Sixers.

A lot would have to go wrong for Brooklyn in order for things to fall in favor for Philly regarding a possible Harden acquisition. Still, it seems the Sixers continue to hold out hope that the former MVP becomes available at some point in 2022.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.