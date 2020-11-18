Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey's Working on 'Something Significant'

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers should come away with a handful of new prospects via the 2020 NBA Draft. Could the Sixers come away with any veterans through the trade market as well?

Apparently, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey could have a trick up his sleeve. While there isn't any pressure for him to make a trade on draft night, executives around the NBA are anticipating more moves than usual this year.

Considering Morey and 76ers General Manager Elton Brand are known deal-makers around the league, the Sixers could have their hands on a deal or two sooner than later. While everybody anticipates the possibility of Philly landing Houston Rockets' disgruntled guard James Harden, Morey is reportedly focused elsewhere.

According to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News, there's a growing belief within the 76ers' front office that they won't be able to get Harden without including Ben Simmons in the deal. Considering the 76ers want to try and make it work between Joel Embiid and Simmons, Philly isn't willing to deal away the 24-year-old All-Star at this time.

But just because a Harden deal is getting out of reach doesn't mean Philly is finished wheeling and dealing. Per Dumas' report, Daryl Morey is "working on something else significant," and it wouldn't cost them Simmons and Embiid.

Acquiring a well-known star would be easy for the Sixers if they did include Simmons or Embiid -- but the team's front office isn't ready to call it quits on the duo. In August, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned he'd like to build around them two to complement them better instead of breaking them up. Although Morey is in the picture and running the show now, the plan remains the same.

