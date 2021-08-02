Sixers Rumors: Dwight Howard Eyeing Reunion With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers did not have the defending title run that they had hoped. Injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James derailed their season, and was a catalyst to their downfall.

After Davis suffered an injury in the playoffs, the supporting cast struggled to fill the void he left. This led to the Phoenix Suns making quick work of the Lakers in round one.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office wasted little time making upgrades to the roster. Before Thursday's NBA Draft kicked off, they pulled off a trade to land Russell Westbrook in LA.

With the massive contracts of James, Davis, and Westbrook, Pelinka now has little cap space to operate with as he tries to fill out the rest of the roster. Most of their signings will have to come in the form of veteran's minimums.

Reports have already started to surface of vets saying they will take a cheap deal to join the new big three in LA. One player linked to the team is a bit of a familiar face.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times recently reported that Dwight Howard is looking to return to the Lakers for a third time. Howard played a vital role for the Lakers during their title run in the bubble.

Now that Howard is possibly heading back to the purple and gold, the Sixers need to find a replacement. This is a tough loss for Philly, as Howard brought a strong veteran presence and was a fan favorite.

The Sixers walked away with two centers on draft night, but neither are ready to assume a full-time backup role. Daryl Morey will once again be in the market for a veteran to play behind Joel Embiid.

Howard said on multiple occasions he would like to return to Philadelphia, but winning has always been his top priority. After seeing the Lakers acquire another All-Star, he may feel a reunion is his best chance at adding another title to his Hall of Fame resume.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.