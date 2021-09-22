Report: Elton Brand Linked to Timberwolves' Front Office Search

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a notable move on Wednesday afternoon. With the start of training camp just a week away, the Timberwolves decided to part ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rosas, who joined the Timberwolves back in 2019 following the Tom Thibodeau era, has been talking shop with the Sixers as of late.

Considering Rosas worked closely with 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey when he was with the Houston Rockets, the two have reportedly discussed a potential deal involving Ben Simmons.

However, trade talks didn't get very far as the Timberwolves weren't willing to make an offer that meets Morey's high asking price.

It's unclear what drove the Timberwolves away from Rosas at this point, but his departure could not only impact trade talks between the Sixers and the T'Wolves moving forward, but it could also lead to Minnesota making a hire from the Sixers' front office.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, one name that has been floated around as a potential replacement for Rosas is Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand.

The former player-turned-front office executive started his post-basketball career as a player development consultant with the Sixers in 2016. Eventually, Brand became the General Manager of the Sixers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, before being named Bryan Colangelo's replacement as the Sixers' GM in 2018.

While Brand doesn't have the power of final decision in Philly, he has been a critical member of the Sixers' front office over the last few years. And since Morey's running the show these days, Brand could soon find himself in a more prominent role with another team. It seems the Timberwolves might consider giving Brand a look.

