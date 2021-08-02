Sixers Rumors: Furkan Korkmaz Gaining Interest From Cavaliers

For the second time in his young career, Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz is set to hit the free agency market. As a former first-round, 26th overall selection out of Turkey, Korkmaz got his start sharing time between the Sixers' main roster and their G League affiliate in Delaware.

After spending his first two years with the Sixers, Korkmaz became a free agent following the 2018-2019 season. Since the Sixers didn't pick up Korkmaz's option for the 2019-2020 season, it seemed his time with the 76ers would get cut short.

During the 2019 offseason, Korkmaz didn't gain too much interest in the NBA free agency market. With teams showing minimum interest in the young sharpshooter, rumors indicated that Korkmaz would return to Turkey to continue playing pro ball.

However, the Sixers came calling once again and inked their former first-rounder to a two-year deal. The move worked out well as Korkmaz earned a spot in Philly's primary rotation during the 2019-2020 season.

In 72 games, Korkmaz averaged career-highs across the board as he put up nine points per game while shooting 43-percent from the field and 40-percent from three. The following year, Korkmaz appeared in 55 games for the Sixers. While his shooting percentages took a slight dip, Korkmaz still did a solid job shooting from beyond the arc as he knocked down 38-percent of his shots.

Although Korkmaz mentioned he'd like to return to the Sixers for next season, the 24-year-old veteran has yet to gain any traction on a deal to re-sign in Philly. And as the 2021 free agency market opened up on Monday night, Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith reported that Korkmaz is gaining interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As the Cavs are looking for a young shooter to add to their rebuilding roster, Korkmaz could be a nice addition. Although he's just 24, Korkmaz has four years of experience and has had a notable role on a playoff-contending team for the last two seasons.

He might've struggled in the playoffs over the last two years for the Sixers, but his 38-percent average from three should help Korkmaz land a solid deal in free agency. Perhaps, he'll be Cleveland-bound soon.

