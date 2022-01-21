Sixers Rumors: Thybulle is Nearly Untouchable in Trade Talks

As the 2022 NBA trade deadline approaches, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office has been exploring ways to make the team better -- specifically by trading the disgruntled three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

Unfortunately, there isn't a deal on the table that makes the Sixers much better by moving Simmons. Therefore, the All-Star guard remains a member of the Sixers.

Although Daryl Morey's asking price for Simmons is high, teams are still inquiring. And in the process, they might attempt to form a blockbuster trade that involves more than just Simmons from the Sixers' end. It's been thrown out there that the Sixers could consider moving both Simmons and Tobias Harris.

If Harris could get dealt, that would prove that the Sixers truly only have one untouchable on their team in Joel Embiid. However, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Matisse Thybulle nearly falls under that category as well.

Thybulle Isn't Going Anywhere

Last season, Thybulle's name was thrown in the mix when the Sixers were in their pursuit of James Harden. This year, Thybulle hasn't been involved in any trade rumors as he's reportedly close to untouchable in the eyes of the Sixers.

"A source said the Sixers haven’t received a formal trade offer at this time. The source added that none of those talks have involved Thybulle or any of the Sixers’ other young players. Speaking of Thybulle specifically, the source added the second-team All-Defensive selection is close to being untouchable."

Thybulle, a third-year wing out of Washington, was drafted by the Sixers in 2019 after they traded up with the Boston Celtics for him. Prior to the draft, Thybulle received a promise from Philadelphia's previous front office regime as they highly valued the young defensive star.

It seems the revamped front office feels similar towards Thybulle as they don't seem remotely interested in even discussing potential trades involving him beyond the James Harden sweepstakes from early on last year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.