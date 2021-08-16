Report: Sixers Stash Filip Petrusev Expected to Join Anadolu Efes

When the Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2021 NBA Draft, they possessed just two picks before the day of the big event. On the morning of the draft, the Sixers front office sent $2 million in cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans to acquire the 53rd overall pick.

By trading for that pick, the Sixers then possessed picks 28, 50, and 53 as the draft approached. While it seemed like the Sixers would part ways with some or all of those picks, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey shocked many as he kept all three and selected a few rookies to add to the organization.

The 28th pick became Tennessee guard Jaden Springer. Meanwhile, the Sixers double-dipped on big men in the second round as they added Serbian star Filip Petrusev with the 50th pick before selecting Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey with the 53rd pick.

Springer will crack Philly's roster for next season as he's their lone first-rounder. While Bassey's contract situation has kept him off the court in the NBA Summer League and has his status with the team in question currently, the Sixers know exactly what they plan to do with Petrusev in the meantime.

Following the draft a few weeks ago, Morey confirmed that the plan is to have Petrusev continue his career overseas next year. Although his contract situation would allow him to play in the NBA as early as next season, and Petrusev would be open to doing so, the Sixers want to keep him as a stash for now.

However, it seems Petrusev won't be playing for Mega Soccerbet next season. Instead, he's expected to play for Anadolu Efes in Turkey, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado.

The Sixers are no strangers to the Turkish basketball club. Up until last year's draft, the Sixers owned the draft rights to Anadolu Efe's point guard Vasilije Micic before they traded him away to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the deal that landed the Sixers Danny Green.

In addition to Micic, current Sixers sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz also spent time with Anadolu Efes. After a three-year stint, which started in 2014, Korkmaz entered the 2016 NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Sixers with the 26th overall pick.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.