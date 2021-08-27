Several Insiders Believe Ben Simmons Won't be Traded Before Training Camp

Ben Simmons has been on the Sixers' trade block for roughly two months now. Although a handful of teams inquired, negotiations haven't gotten very far as 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has high demands that many teams either can't afford or aren't willing to pay.

As the situation drags out, training camp inches closer. Roughly about a month from now, the Sixers will be back at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, preparing for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Before, it seemed inevitable Simmons would be moved before then. At this point, it seems there is a good chance Simmons is still on the Sixers' roster when training camp officially begins.

And several NBA Insiders at ESPN re-assured that much as a roundtable discussion led to a unanimous belief that Simmons won't be traded anytime soon.

There was a simple question to kick off several burning topics. "How likely is Ben Simmons to start the season with the Sixers?"

Based on the answers, it almost seems like a guarantee at this point.

"At this point, it's looking a little more likely by the day," said ESPN's Nick Friedell. "It seems very likely at this point," Andrew Lopez mentioned.

While Kevin Pelton believes the pressure the Sixers will face closer to training camp might force them to make a move before offseason activities begin, he thinks the lack of availability from players such as Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard makes the chances of Simmons beginning the season in Philly "somewhat more likely than not."

On the other hand, Kirk Goldsberry didn't hesitate to say it's "likely" Simmons remains in Philly for a little while as trading him now would mean "selling him low."

Would Simmons' return to the Sixers at this point create an uncomfortable situation? Possibly. Should that force the 76ers to make a move sooner than later to avoid that? Absolutely not. Simmons might have his setbacks and question marks, but he's still a 25-year-old three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate with several seasons left on his contract.

Coming off of a disappointing second-round playoff series, Simmons' trade value is at an all-time low -- especially if teams are judging based on recency bias. Simmons has proven a lot in the NBA so far as a dominant defensive player and a reliable playmaker. Plus, he's still got tons of room for improvement.

Morey and the Sixers might not get the James Harden haul they're asking for, but they shouldn't sell low just to avoid the awkwardness of Simmons' return to Camden next month. The Sixers have practiced patience all offseason long to get what they want, and they shouldn't give up now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.